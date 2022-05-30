Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff Are Engaged After Nearly a Year Together

Wedding bells are in the future for Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff.

The "Maid" star and the "Bleachers" musician are engaged, a source confirms to E! News. The engagement news comes days after Qualley, 27, was spotted wearing a diamond sparkler on her wedding ring finger while promoting her new movie, "Stars at Noon," at the Cannes Film Festival in France.

On May 25, Qualley joined co-star Joe Alwyn at the premiere of their film in a black Chanel gown. While posing for photos on the red carpet, she kept her left hand tucked within the ruffles of her dress, though onlookers caught a brief glimpse of the ring as Qualley made her way inside the Palais des Festivals convention center.

A day later, the actress -- who is the daughter of Andie MacDowell and Paul Qualley -- had on the same ring during a panel discussion for the romantic thriller, which tied with Close for the Grand Prix prize at the festival. For the occasion, Qualley was once again clad head-to-toe in black, sporting silver earrings and a delicate belt that matched the bauble on her left hand.

Qualley and Antonoff, 38, first sparked romance rumors in August 2021, when they were seen kissing while grabbing ice cream in New York City. The two went public with their romance this March, attending their first public event as a couple at the 2022 Critics' Choice Awards.

She later shared photos from the outing on Instagram, writing in the caption alongside red heart emoji, "Date night."

The duo then stepped out at the AFI Awards luncheon in Los Angeles a few days later.

In the following month, Qualley was by Antonoff's side at the 2022 Grammy Awards, where he was recognized asnon-classical producer of the year for his work on Taylor Swift's "Gold Rush," Lorde's "Solar Power," Lana Del Rey's "Chemtrails Over the Country Club," St. Vincent's "Daddy's Home" and Clairo's "Sling," as well as his own band's third studio album "Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night."

E! News has reached out to Qualley was by Antonoff's reps for comment.