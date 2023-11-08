Mariska Hargitay asks photographers to zoom in on her necklace that honored Brooke Shields

This article originally appeared on E! Online.

You have the right to remain silent or listen to Mariska Hargitay.

The "Law & Order: SVU" actress had a very unique request while attending the 2023 Glamour Women of the Year Awards on Nov. 7 in New York City. While posing on the red carpet, Hargitay asked photographers to zoom in on her gold necklace, which paid homage to Glamour honoree Brooke Shields.

"Somebody go super close on my necklace because I'm wearing a 'B' for Brooke," Hargitay told photographers, per an Instagram video shared by the magazine. "Can you see it? Can you go super tight?"

Naturally, photographers followed suit, snapping pictures of the 59-year-old puckering her glossy pink lips and pointing to the dainty accessory that dangled on her chest.

As for the rest of Hargitay's look? She paired her "B" necklace with a striking black Gabriela Hearst gown that featured a plunging neckline and rectangular-shaped gold embellishments. She finished off her ensemble with sheer sunglasses, which she slid down and gave a coy smile to photographers before walking off the red carpet.

Of course, it didn't take long for Hargitay's request to go viral.

As one Instagram user wrote, "Legit obsessed at her commanding the moment," while another person cheekily shared, "Mother is mothering tonight ladies."

Referencing the infamous chemistry between her and Christopher Meloni's characters in the police procedural, someone on X, formerly Twitter, joked, "This why Stablers wife wanted him to quit."

While Hargitay's necklace honored Shields at the ceremony, there's evidence it held more significance.

For one, the supermodel previously guest-starred on "Law & Order: SVU" between 2017 and 2018, giving a memorable performance as the grandmother of Noah (Ryan Buggle) — the adopted son of Hargitay's character, Capt. Olivia Benson.

Case closed: There's no denying Hargitay showing her support for Shields took the internet by storm.

