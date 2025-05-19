Mariska Hargitay reveals identity of biological father after 30-year family secret

Originally appeared on E! Online.

Mariska Hargitay is sharing a family secret — she is not biologically a Hargitay.

The 61-year-old revealed her late dad Mickey Hargitay, who raised her after her mom Jayne Mansfield died in a 1967 car accident that the "Law & Order: SVU" actress survived as a child, is not her biological father. That would be Brazilian-born Italian singer Nelson Sardelli, 90. When Mariska was 30, she watched him perform in Atlantic City and then introduced herself. In character.

“I went full Olivia Benson on him," she told Vanity Fair in an interview published May 17, adding. "I was like, ‘I don't want anything, I don't need anything from you...I have a dad.'"

Nelson, she said, burst into tears upon meeting her, telling her, "I've been waiting 30 years for this moment."

In 1962, Jayne filed for divorce from the Hungarian-born actor — her costar in films such as "The Loves of Hercules" — and later become romantically involved with Nelson. She and Mickey reconciled before Mariska was born in 1964, Vanity Fair reported, but finalized their divorce later that year.

Rumors about the identity of her biological father have floated for years. Mariska's paternal heritage and Jayne's relationships with both the Hungarian-born actor and Nelson were detailed in the late actress' former press secretary Raymond Strait's 1992 book "Here They Are Jayne Mansfield."

And this past April, one of his fans shared a photo of himself with the singer on Instagram, noting that "his daughter is Mariska Hargitay."

The actress suspected such for a while before meeting him. She said that when she was in her 20s, she made the realization after someone showed her a photo of the longtime Vegas performer.

"It was like the floor fell out from underneath me,” she says in the upcoming documentary "My Mom Jayne." "Like my infrastructure dissolved."

But according to Vanity Fair, when she confronted Mickey about it, he denied it, and she never mentioned Nelson again to her dad. The actor — who also shared with Jayne kids Mickey "Miklos" Jr., now 66, and Zoltan, 64, and helped raise her daughter Jayne Marie, 74, from a previous relationship — died at age 80 in 2006.

Mariska said that after the encounter with Nelson in Atlantic City, she did end up bonding with him and the daughters he raised. And while she struggled for a while "knowing I'm living a lie my entire life," she ultimately realized something important about her upbringing.

"I grew up where I was supposed to, and I do know that everyone made the best choice for me,” she said. "I’m Mickey Hargitay’s daughter — that is not a lie."

Mariska Hargitay is going into her 25th season of "Law & Order: SVU."