Mark Zuckerberg serenades wife in Benson Boone's Grammys jumpsuit

Mark Zuckerberg just wanted to do a beautiful thing for his wife on her 40th birthday.

The Facebook founder revealed that he surprised Priscilla Chan at a blowout party by performing in the same eyebrow-raising jumpsuit that Benson Boone rocked at the 2025 Grammy Awards.

During the celebration — honoring Chan’s Feb. 24 milestone — Zuckerberg took to the stage and stripped out of his black-tie attire, tearing away his pants and exposing the chest-baring blue costume underneath.

The tech giant grabbed the mic and jumped on top of the piano, before hopping off and serenading Chan in front of the ballroom of guests, as seen in a clip set to Boone's song "Sorry I'm Here For Someone Else."

"Your wife only turns 40 once!" he captioned the video of the moment on Instagram Feb. 28. "Shoutout to @bensonboone for the jumpsuit and new single."

And only Boone was truly aware of the sacrifice Zuckerberg made.

"I hope his nuts are okay," the 22-year-old commented under a pic. "That thing is so tight."

After all, the "Beautiful Things" singer even had to adjust his crotch while performing in the number at the Grammys earlier this month.

“Sorry for adjusting my jumpsuit so aggressively on stage tonight,” Boone wrote on Instagram Story after the ceremony. “That thing was extremely restricting in certain areas."

And it seems like Zuckerberg took notice, writing on his Instagram Story following his own experience, "OK I get it.. it's pretty snug."

Yet, the NSFW outfit wasn't the only way Zuckerberg paid tribute to Chan on her birthday — he also honored her in a heartfelt speech.

"Every year," he told her, "you just grow more vibrant and more beautiful and I love you so much."

The 40-year-old added in his Instagram caption, "Celebrating the most important person in my life. You are a great partner, mother, and friend, and I'm grateful to share this life with you."

