Martha Stewart says her parole officer wouldn't let her host ‘Saturday Night Live'

Live from New York, it wasn’t Martha Stewart.

The domestic doyenne said her parole officer wouldn’t let her host “Saturday Night Live” after she got out of federal prison in Alderson, West Virginia, in 2005 after serving five months for lying about a stock trade.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

While appearing on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Jan. 27, Stewart was asked if she’d ever want to host the long-running comedy sketch series, which is currently celebrating its 50th season.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

“I wanted to, and they asked me, as I was coming out of Alderson, that camp I was in for awhile,” she said, drawing laughter for referring to prison as a camp.

“My parole officer wouldn’t give me the time to do it,” she continued.

“I was allowed to be out of my house eight hours a day,” she said before Fallon cut her off to confirm the parole officer was the one who wouldn’t give permission.

“No, that — that bastard,” she joked.

“But (“Saturday Night Live” creator and producer) Lorne (Michaels) called you and said, ‘Would you like to host?’” Fallon asked.

Martha Stewart explained how her chance at hosting "Saturday Night Live" went down the drain while she appeared on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." (Todd Owyoung / NBC)

“Yeah, I’m so pissed,” she said. “Maybe someday.”

Fallon said she would be “a fantastic host,” an opinion that she shares.

“Oh, I would. I would be amazing,” she said.

Stewart may have never hosted “SNL,” but she is definitely a presence on the show. Fallon pointed out that nine different people have impersonated her on the series over the years. She says she enjoys impressions of her, specifically calling out David Spade's version.

“I love it,” she said.

“Imitation is the highest form of flattery,” she continued. “And you might as well be imitated.”

This article originally appeared on TODAY.com. Read more from TODAY: