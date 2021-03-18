For the first time in Marvel's 80-year history, an openly gay superhero will pick up Captain America's shield and join the comic franchise.

Marvel gave fans their first look at the newest Captain America on Wednesday. The gay teen, who is named Aaron Fischer, is described as "the Captain America of the Railways — a fearless teen who stepped up to protect fellow runaways and the unhoused."

Fischer has black hair, with the sides of his head shaved, and sports an American flag tattoo on his left arm and a red star tattoo on his neck. A second image released by Marvels shows Fischer decked out in his Captain America gear, complete with the iconic shield.

The new superhero will make his formal debut on June 2 when "The United States of Captain America" hits stores, just in time for Pride month.

"The incredible saga kicks off when Captain America’s shield is stolen. No one understands the value of the shield like those who’ve wielded it, so Steve Rogers and Sam Wilson set out on a road trip across America to chase down the thief. But instead, they find the Captains, everyday people from all walks of life who’ve taken up the mantle of Captain America to defend their communities. And for some reason, the shield thief wants them all dead. Can Sam and Steve get to them first?" Marvel teased in a press release.

Joshua Trujillo, who wrote the debut issue in the series, said Fischer is "inspired by heroes of the queer community: activists, leaders and everyday folks pushing for a better life."

"He stands for the oppressed and the forgotten," Trujillo added. "I hope his debut story resonates with readers and helps inspire the next generation of heroes.”

Jan Bazaldua, who drew the issue, described what it was like to be a part of Marvel history.

"I really enjoyed designing him, and as a transgender person, I am happy to be able to present an openly gay person who admires Captain America and fights against evil to help those who are almost invisible to society," Bazaldua said in a statement. "While I was drawing him, I thought, well, Cap fights against super-powerful beings and saves the world almost always, but Aaron helps those who walk alone in the street with problems that they face every day. I hope people like the end result!"

