Matt Damon's daughter Isabella's college plans revealed

Matt Damon and wife Luciana Damon's 18-year-old daughter Isabella Damon is headed to New York University after graduating high school.

By Sabba Rahbar | E! Online

Matt Damon poses at the "Small Things Like These"
Isa Foltin/Getty Images

Originally appeared on E! Online

Matt Damon is getting ready to downsize the number of kids at home.

After all, the "Oppenheimer" star and wife Luciana Damon's daughter Isabella Damon is officially a high school graduate — with plans to continue her education in college.

Come fall, the 18-year-old will be attending New York University's Gallatin School of Individualized Study, according to a public Instagram post shared by her alma mater May 24.

"Congratulations, Bella!" the post read. "Bella, your unique blend of observational wit, thoughtful prose, and unwavering self-assurance has left an indelible mark on our community."

Praising the teen's creativity and "fearless individuality," her high school added, "Your confident embrace of your identity serves as a beacon of inspiration for all of us."

And for the actor — who also shares daughters Alexia, 24, Gia, 15, and Stella, 13 with Luciana — Isabella serves as his best critic.

"If the reviews come out and they're terrible, then she'll watch it," Damon told to E! News in 2021. "If they come out and they're good, she's going to pass."

He added, "She's looking for ammunition all the time. She's like one of the funniest people I've ever met. She's really cool."

And Isabella has found plenty of ammunition over the years, especially when it comes to the Oscar winner's career.

The "Oppenheimer" premiere was a family affair for Matt Damon.

"She doesn't want to see any movies that I'm in that she thinks might be good," he said on "CBS Sunday Mornings" that same year. "She just likes to give me s---."

And as children often do, she finds exactly the right way to push Damon's buttons.

"My daughter said, 'Yeah, remember that movie you did, The Wall?'" Damon recalled. "I said, 'It was called 'The Great Wall.'' She goes, 'Dad there's nothing great about that movie.'"

"The Martian" actor joked, "She keeps my feet firmly on the ground."

