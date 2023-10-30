Matthew Perry's ‘Friends' costars issue joint statement mourning his death

Originally appeared on E! Online

Matthew Perry will always hold a special place in the hearts of his "Friends" family.

That certainly rings true for costars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer, who honored the late actor in a moving message on Oct. 30.

"We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew," the five stars began in a joint statement to People. "We were more than just cast mates. We are a family."

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

They continued, "There is so much to say, but right now we're going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss."

The cast said that they will speak more on the tragedy in the future.

"In time we will say more, as and when we are able," Aniston, Cox, Kudrow, LeBlanc and Schwimmer added. "For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty's family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world."

Perry—who captivated fans around the world with his performance as Chandler Bing on "Friends"—died on Oct. 28 after an apparent drowning at his California home, his rep and a law enforcement source confirmed to NBC News. He was 54.

The incident, according to the law enforcement source, was "treated as a water rescue," and there's no apparent foul play.

After news of his death emerged, actress Maggie Wheeler—who portrayed Perry's onscreen love interest Janice on "Friends"—reflected on their time together.

Hank Azaria is paying tribute to Matthew Perry, in an emotional Instagram video. On Sunday, "The Simpsons" actor reflected on the sudden passing of his pal and credited the "Friends" star with helping him get sober.

"Mathew Perry. The joy you brought to so many in your too short lifetime will live on," she wrote on Instagram Oct. 28 alongside a photo with Perry on the sitcom. "I feel so very blessed by every creative moment we shared."

"Friends" co-creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane, as well as the show's executive producer Kevin Bright, also paid tribute to the late star.

"We are shocked and deeply, deeply saddened by our beloved friend Perry's passing," they said in a joint statement, obtained by NBC News Oct. 29. "It still seems impossible. All we can say is that we feel blessed to have had him as part of our lives."

"He was a brilliant talent. It's a cliché to say that an actor makes a role their own, but in Perry's case, there are no truer words," the trio continued. "From the day we first heard him embody the role of Chandler Bing, there was no one else for us. We will always cherish the joy, the light, the blinding intelligence he brought to every moment—not just to his work, but in life as well. He was always the funniest person in the room."

Additionally, they said, Perry had a giving and selfless heart.

"We send all of our love to his family and friends," they concluded. "This truly is The One Where Our Hearts Are Broken."

In Memoriam: People We've Lost in 2023