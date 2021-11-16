Mayim Bialik will reunite with her "Blossom" costars -- and soon. "Whoa. This is some big fun news," she captioned a Instagram Nov. 15 pic, which showed her titular character all grown up....Are you as excited as I am?!"

So when is she bringing our '90s dreams back to life? Well, in a second Instagram, the Big Bang alum -- who starred on the NBC show from 1990 to 1995 -- shared her reunion with former co-stars Joey Lawrence, Jenna von Oy and Michael Stoyanov take place during the season two premiere of Fox's "Call Me Kat" on Jan. 9.

On "Blossom," the trio played her brothers and best friend, respectively. And now, on "Call Me Kat," they'll play versions of themselves, making a stop at Kat's Cat Caf, owned by -- you guessed it -- Mayim's lead.

Expect plenty of call backs to the original show, too. In the teaser, Mayim's Kat introduces delivery man Oscar (Christopher Rivas) to their guest stars. "Oscar come meet the stars of my favorite TV show when I was growing up," she says, forgetting Michael's name. "This is Joey and Jenna, and..."

Plus, of course, she plays homage to Blossom's iconic style, wearing a hat accessorized with a giant yellow flower.

The reunion marks the TV return of the '90s tween girl icon, who was at the time considered to be a remarkable lead character on a sitcom.

"The funny thing is, we see so many females on TV now, and young women are a much bigger part of our culture, but at the time we really had to fight hard to even produce a show about a girl," the "Jeopardy!" guest host commented in a TODAY.com interview.

I think it's important for people to realize that while we weren't curing cancer and we weren't doing Shakespeare, that was very groundbreaking at the time to have a show that was about a girl, simply because we were told, 'People won't watch a show about a girl.'"