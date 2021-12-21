Meagan Good's Husband DeVon Franklin Files for Divorce After 9 Years

"Think Like a Man" actress Meagan Good is rethinking her marriage.

Her husband, movie producer DeVon Franklin, filed for divorce on Monday, Dec. 20, after nine years of marriage. He cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split, saying the pair have been separated since Aug. 21, 2021, according to the documents obtained by E! News.

"After much prayer and consideration, we have decided to go into our futures separately but forever connected," the stars said in a joint statement to E! News. "We celebrate almost a decade of marriage together and a love that is eternal. There's no one at fault, we believe this is the next best chapter in the evolution of our love."

"We are incredibly grateful for the life-changing years we've spent together as husband and wife," continued the couple, who has no children.

Franklin — whose projects include "Masters of the Universe," "Kingdom Business" and "Flamin' Hot" — requested that neither party receive spousal support. He added that the full extent of their separate and community property is unknown at this time.

Good, 40, hasn't responded in court.

However, she appeared to reflect on her current situation by sharing a quote to her Instagram Story on Dec. 21, reading, "Healing isn't pretty, but the other side is freaking beautiful." Good recently worked on "Death Saved My Life," "Monster Hunter," "Harlem," "Day Shift" and "Shazam! Fury of the Gods."

They met on the 2011 film "Jumping the Broom" and tied the knot in 2012 at the Triunfo Creek Winery in Malibu, California, according to People.

"DeVon makes me better, makes my life fuller and completes my quality of life," Good told the outlet at the time. "He's truly on my team and I am truly on his. God revealed my heart to him like nobody else."

Earlier this year, Franklin released the book "Live Free: Exceed Your Highest Expectations." Per his website, the author wrote "his most thought-provoking book yet, in which he teaches you how you can LIVE FREE from unnecessary stress and anxiety to claim a happier more fulfilling life by learning to set your own expectations rather than accepting those imposed on you by culture, career and relationships."