Megan Fox welcomes baby with Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox is a mom again.

The "Transformers" star, 38, announced that she was expecting her first child with Machine Gun Kelly in November. The rapper celebrated the baby's birth with an Instagram post March 27.

Posting a video of the baby grasping a hand, MGK wrote in the caption, "she’s finally here!! our little celestial seed," adding the date, "3/27/25."

Fox shares three children — Noah, 12, Bodhi, 11, and Journey, 8 — with ex-husband Brian Austin Green. The former couple split in May 2020 after 10 years of marriage and filed for divorce the following November.

Megan Fox has welcomed her fourth child.Jerod Harris / Getty Images

Fox announced she was pregnant in November 2024 when she posted a moody photo of her cradling her pregnant belly on Instagram. In the photo, Fox is seen kneeling down as what appears to be black paint is drenched over her body and covering the floor.

"nothing is ever really lost. welcome back," Fox wrote in her caption, possibly referring to an earlier pregnancy loss she revealed in a poem in her 2023 book titled “Pretty Boys Are Poisonous.”

She also included a second image of her fingers holding a pregnancy test that reads “YES+.”

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly began their relationship in 2024.Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Fox tagged MGK, her former fiancé, in the announcement.

MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, also shares a daughter Casie, 15, with his ex Emma Cannon.

Fox and MGK fell for each other in 2020 on the set of the crime thriller “Midnight in the Switchgrass.”

The two became engaged on Jan. 11, 2022. Fox revealed the news on Instagram when she shared a photo of the custom double ring MGK used to pop the question.

By 2024, the couple's relationship status had become unclear.

When Fox appeared Alex Cooper’s “Call Her Daddy” podcast in March 2024, she was asked to clarify if she and MGK were still together.

“I think what I’ve learned from being in this relationship is that it’s not for public consumption,” Fox replied. “So I think, as of now, I don’t have a comment on the status of the relationship per se.

"What I can say is that is what I refer to as being my ‘twin soul’ and there will always be a tether to him, no matter what. I can’t say what the capacity will be, but I will always be connected to him somehow," she said. "Beyond that, I’m not willing to explain.”

