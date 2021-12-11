Megan Thee Stallion Graduates From Texas Southern University

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Megan Thee Stallion — whose legal name is Megan Pete — had yet another milestone moment this year.

After racking up three Grammy awards earlier this year, the 26-year-old rapper graduated from Texas Southern University — a public historically Black university in Houston, Texas — on Saturday, Dec. 11. She received her Bachelor of Science in Health Administration degree.

The "Hot Girl Summer" rapper celebrated the occasion on social media today, posting a series of photos on Instagram in her cap and gown. Megan Thee Stallion gave herself a new moniker, beginning the caption, “Meg Thee Graduate.”

“I know my parents are looking down on me so proud,” she continued. “Thank you everyone for all the love today.”

Megan Thee Stallion’s mother, Holly Thomas, died in March 2019 after battling brain cancer. Shortly after, her grandmother passed away as well. Years prior, the rapper lost her father when she was just a teenager.

Last year, Megan Thee Stallion opened up to People about the women in her life that inspired her to pursue higher education and ultimately get her degree. When it came to her mother specifically, the rapper wanted to be able to honor her legacy, explaining, “I want to get my degree because I really want my mom to be proud.”

She also cited her grandmother as an inspiration to her when it came to receiving her degree at TSU because she was able to see her through the beginning of her education. The rapper also found inspiration in her other grandma, who was providing plenty of motivation for her granddaughter in person.

“My grandmother that’s still alive used to be a teacher, so she’s on my butt about finishing school,” she said. “I’m doing it for me, but I’m also doing it for the women in my family who made me who I am today.”

On Thursday, Dec. 9, the Texas native celebrated in the days leading up to her graduation with an Instagram post sharing photos from a TSU themed photoshoot. In the caption, she penned a celebratory message, passing along some words of wisdom to her fans.

“HOTTIES…I’m officially a @nike Yardrunner, y’all!” she wrote. “I’ll be graduating from my HBCU TEXAS SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY this Saturday!! I want y’all to remember that you can do whatever you wanna do and be whoever you wanna be, cause look at me!”

Hours before her graduation ceremony, the rapper celebrated on Twitter, sharing a tweet reading, “Good morning hotties !!! It’s graduation dayyyy #MeganTheeGraduate.”

Good morning hotties !!! It’s graduation dayyyy #MeganTheeGraduate — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) December 11, 2021

Her university shared a video on Twitter of the moment the rapper walked across stage after her name is called to receive her diploma. In the video, you can hear spectators break out in celebration and begin cheering for the rapper.

The official TSU Twitter account shared another post about their famous alum, posting a photo of Megan Thee Stallion posing next to the university’s 13th president, Dr. Lesia Crumpton-Young.

TSU’s 13th President Dr. Lesia Crumpton-Young with one of our newest graduates, Megan Pete aka Megan Thee Stallion. #TSUProud #megantheestallion #tsugrad21 pic.twitter.com/K1VuoD4gh1 — Texas Southern University (@TexasSouthern) December 11, 2021

In September, Megan Thee Stallion appeared in a video on Nikkie de Jager’s — known as her username NikkieTutorials — YouTube channel where she opened up about her impending graduation and desire to pursue two different paths in life, even if it took longer than the traditional four years.

“I always knew I wanted to be a rapper and I wanted to get my education,” she said after describing herself as a five-year "super senior" to the YouTuber. “And my grandmother was a teacher and she was always on my butt about it, like ‘Girl, you better get that damn degree.’ And before my mom passed away, she was just very on me about it, and I’m like okay, I definitely gotta finish. I gotta make them proud.”

