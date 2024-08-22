Megan Thee Stallion to host 2024 MTV VMAs

Megan Thee Stallion, who is nominated for five MTV Video Music Awards, will also host this year's VMAs, the network announced. It will be the rapper's first time hosting an awards show.

The network recently announced that Megan will host the main show, which will air live on Wednesday, Sept. 11 at 8 p.m. ET/PT from New York’s UBS Arena.

Megan is only the second performer to make that climb. Nicki Minaj performed on the pre-show in 2010, co-hosted the main show in 2022 and hosted on her own in 2023.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

This is the fourth consecutive year that one or more rappers have hosted the show, according to Billboard.

Doja Cat hosted in 2021, followed by Jack Harlow, LL Cool J and Minaj in 2022 and Minaj on her own in 2023. The show has had only one other rapper as host: Diddy did the honors in 2005.

Megan does have some hosting experience under her belt. The artist previously hosted “Saturday Night Live” and co-hosted “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

In June, she released her third album, “Megan” — her first as an independent artist, on her own Hot Girl Productions label (with distribution by Warner Music Group).

Her latest single, “Mamushi,” has reached 150 million streams, following the No. 1 Billboard Hot 100 success earlier in the year of “Hiss,” a diss track aimed at Nicki Minaj. It was her first No. 1 on the chart as a solo artist.

Here are five things to know about Houston rap star Megan Thee Stallion.