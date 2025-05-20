Meghan Markle shares never-before-seen pics of her kids with Prince Harry for their 7-year anniversary

The former Meghan Markle is taking a walk down memory lane as she and Prince Harry celebrate their seventh wedding anniversary.

On May 19, the Duchess of Sussex gave her followers a rare glimpse into her life at home with Harry and shared never-before-seen photos of their love story thus far.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

“Seven years of marriage. A lifetime of stories. Thanks to all of you (whether by our side, or from afar) who have loved and supported us throughout our love story — we appreciate you,” she captioned the post and shared a cork board collage of photos.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Laid out like a relationship timeline, the collage features pictures from the early days of their courtship in 2016 to current day. The couple's engagement and wedding photos can be seen at the top of the board, followed by several pictures of the duo at royal engagements.

A sonogram marks the beginning of the couple's parenting journey, followed by a photo of Meghan looking at her baby bump and Harry kissing their newborn son, Archie, who was born in May 2019.

The couple welcomed their second child, a daughter named Lilibet, in June 2021, and she's also featured prominently on the board. Meghan included a photo of her daughter in her crib and a picture of Archie playing alongside her as she holds Lilibet.

Archie and Lilibet share a sweet moment in another snapshot that appears at the lower left corner of the board. It shows the older brother kissing his little sister on the forehead at Christmastime.

In the middle of the board, Harry and Meghan enjoy some fun in the sun with their little ones. On the lower right side, the family has a beach adventure.

There are plenty of sweet public displays of affection from Meghan and Harry on the board too.

The couple has had a lot to celebrate lately. On May 6, 2025, Archie turned 6 years old and his proud mom took to Instagram to show a photo of the little guy, who is growing up so fast.

“Thank you for all of the love, prayers, and warm wishes for our sweet boy. He’s six! Where did the time go?” she captioned the post.

Meghan, who regularly blocks her children's faces from view in social media photos, also took to Instagram on Mother's Day to celebrate moms who are "juggling it all with joy."

"And to these two gems — who still attempt to climb 'mama mountain', smother me with kisses, and make every day the most memorable adventure….being your mom is the greatest privilege of my life ❤️," she captioned the post.

"I, too, 'love you more than all the stars in all the sky, all the raindrops, and all the salt on all the french fries in all the world.'"

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had a “very fun” date night at Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter tour. On Saturday, May 10, the Duchess of Sussex shared PDA-filled photos and videos from the May 9 concert in Los Angeles which included a clip of her husband kissing her cheek.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: