Meghan McCain slams ‘vile pig' Kanye West and ‘victim' Bianca Censori

Kanye West and Bianca Censori's naked dress at the 2025 Grammys? Meghan McCain did not love it.

In fact, the former "The View" host slammed the "Famous" rapper for the stunt, writing in a since-deleted post on X (formerly known as Twitter) shortly after Sunday's award show, "I just want and have wanted for years — for Kanye West to leave us all the hell alone."

"He's a repugnant, vile piece of garbage," McCain continued, "and his wife looks like a victim and a hostage."

A representative for late Sen. John McCain's daughter later clarified why the post was deleted, telling Entertainment Weekly, "She says it was an accident and she thinks he’s a vile pig."

E! News has reached out to McCain and West's reps for comment but hasn't heard back.

Indeed, West and Censori's red carpet appearance at the Grammys raised a lot of eyebrows. In addition to the NSFW dress, the couple were rumored to have been kicked out of the event as uninvited party crashers.

However, E! News confirmed that West — as a nominee in the Best Rap Song category — was invited, but had simply opted to leave after taking photos on the red carpet.

Later in the evening, the "Gold Digger" emcee and his wife hit up a Grammys after-party hosted by Justin LaBoy, with Censori rocking a sheer thong bodysuit that left little to the imagination. There, the duo — who have been married since 2022 — were spotted licking each other while dancing to music.

And though McCain was not a fan of Censori's racy attire, there were others who thought she was best dressed. Take the model's younger sister Angelina Censori, who reshared an Instagram Story video of Bianca Censori dropping her fur coat on the red carpet to unveil the stripped-down look.

West — who shares kids North, 11, Saint, 9, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 5, with ex Kim Kardashian — also posted behind-the-scenes snapshots from Bianca Censori's fitting of the frock, writing, "Custom Courture Grammy dress for the most beautiful woman ever."

"My best friend," the Grammy winner added. "My wife."