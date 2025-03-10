Teddi Mellencamp defends going horseback riding after brain surgery

Originally appeared on E! Online

Teddi Mellencamp is finding respite where she can.

The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" alum defended her decision to return to her beloved horseback riding days after doctors discovered five more tumors in her brain and lungs amid her ongoing cancer battle.

"Thank you for all the support," Mellencamp wrote on her Instagram Stories on March 8. "I am feeling great and got approval from my doctors to ride today. This makes my heart and soul happy."

The "Two T's in A Pod" cohost — who underwent emergency surgery in February to remove tumors from her brain — went on to dissuade her followers from telling her that she shouldn't be riding horses as she goes through her health battle.

"If I see you at the show today and you have the urge to try to tell me not to I kindly ask you to refrain," Mellencamp cautioned. "I unknowingly rode with huge tumors in my brain for 6 months and those big ones are gone now."

The 43-year-old — who shares kids Slate, 12, Cruz, 10, and Dove, 5, with ex Edwin Arroyave — added that the activity is providing her with some much needed escapism.

"When you are sick or have cancer your mental health is very important," Mellencamp explained. "I must keep going and give myself joy and goals. I am going to always fight to be my best and find ways to smile and enjoy my life. Thanks for coming along this journey with me. I am in no place for negativity or discouragement."

The "ALL In with Mellencamp" founder also shared a message for her father John Mellencamp, writing of the "Jack & Diane" singer, "Dad. Thank you for saying yes you believe in my and know I can do it. Cried with happiness that I have your support."

On a subsequent slide, Mellencamp penned a sweet message to her beloved horse, Toad, over a video of her riding him.

"My baby boy would do anything for me," she wrote. "I would do the same for him. Horse of a lifetime. Toad thank you for making me feel alive."

Despite the difficult setback, Mellencamp said that "the doctors are hopeful that immunotherapy will effectively treat" the tumors and remained hopeful about her prognosis.

"I will win this battle,” she continued, “I got this wig (I like the short hair, just not the bald spots), and I can remember all of Angelina’s kids’ names."