Michael Bolton is determined to go the distance.

More than a year after the 72-year-old shared his brain tumor diagnosis — which he’s since confirmed to be glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer ­— Bolton is opening up about his journey with the disease.

“You’re reaching into your resources and your resolve in a way that you never would have thought,” he told People in an interview published April 30. “Succumbing to the challenge is not an option. You’re really quickly drawn into a duel. I guess that’s the way you find out what you’re made of.”

After undergoing emergency surgery in December 2023 — which removed the entirety of the tumor — Bolton has since undergone a second brain surgery due to an infection, as well as radiation and chemotherapy treatment, which he finished in October. He undergoes MRIs every two months to monitor for tumor recurrence, and his most recent scan, according to the outlet, looked clear.

Throughout this, he’s asked doctors not share his prognosis with him, as he prefers to remain positive.

“I find comfort in general more easily,” he said. “[The whole experience] gives me a heightened sense of appreciation. It’s unthinkable for it to be okay not to make the most of your life. I think we develop capabilities and problem management, and we learn how to make the best out of a bad situation.”

He continued, “You have to be a cheerleader for yourself.”

The experience has also changed the way the singer — who is dad to daughters Isa, Holly and Taryn, through whom he has six grandchildren — thinks about the legacy he wishes to leave behind. One that goes beyond the concrete legacy he’s already created through his music.

“How do I give things that they can take forward?” he reflected about his daughters. “Life lessons, love, any kind of validation that I can give — I want to be on the right side of that so they feel great about who they are.”

He added, “It’s a reality of mortality. Suddenly a new light has gone on that raises questions, including, ‘Am I doing the best that I can do with my time?’”

And for the two-time Grammy winning artist, he’s determined to make sure the time he has left is as long as possible.

“I want to keep going. I feel there’s still a lot to do on the fight side,” he explained. “I got a title for a song: ‘Ain’t Going Down Without a Fight.’”

And his family will be there every step of the way. As Taryn noted, “We’re in this together, and that’s it.”