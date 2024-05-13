Michael Bublé and Snoop Dogg announced as new coaches on ‘The Voice'

Some soul and some swagger are coming to Season 26 of "The Voice"!

Michael Bublé and rapper Snoop Dogg are joining the cast as coaches this fall, NBC announced at its upfront presentation at New York's Radio City Music Hall on May 13.

The crooner and the rapper join returning coaches Reba McEntire and Gwen Stefani to round out the group of all-stars.

"Folks, we’ve got a rookie taking the chair. I can’t wait for him to join us — so I can beat him," McEntire said onstage during the event. "Everyone please welcome the D-O-double-G, Snoop Dogg!"

The legendary rapper then took the stage and put a twist on the lyrics to his 1994 classic "Gin and Juice."

"With so much drama in the LBC, it’s kinda hard being Snoop on NBC," he rapped.

Snoop then shared his excitement about joining the group.

"Since Reba is the queen of 'The Voice' who brings the sparkle, I can be the king who brings the style, the funk and the fun," he said.

He previously appeared on "The Voice" as a mega mentor in Season 20, and Bublé is also no stranger to the show. The Grammy-winning singer was an advisor to Blake Shelton's team in Season 3.

Snoop and Bublé will replace Chance the Rapper, the country duo Dan + Shay and singer John Legend as coaches in Season 26.

