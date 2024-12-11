Michael Cole, ‘The Mod Squad' actor, dead at 84

Originally appeared on E! Online

Hollywood is mourning one of their own.

Michael Cole, who became a household name when he starred on the TV classic "The Mod Squad," died on Dec. 10. He was 84.

No cause of death has been shared at this time, however his rep confirmed in a statement to People on Dec. 11 that he was "surrounded by his loved ones after living a full and vibrant life."

"Cole's talent, combined with his magnetic presence, made him a defining figure of the era," the statement continued. "The Mod Squad not only made him a household name but also broke barriers by addressing themes of racial and social justice, with Cole's performance helping to bring authenticity and heart to the series."

The message also noted that Cole would always be remembered for "his warm and generous spirit."

"A storyteller at heart, he had a way of making those around him feel special," his rep said, "often regaling them with anecdotes from his Hollywood."

His rep added, "While his loss is deeply felt, his contributions to the arts and his enduring kindness ensure his memory will live on."

Cole was born in Madison, Wis., on July 3, 1940. After breaking through in Hollywood, he appeared in several films and TV shows—including Gunsmoke, The Bubble and Chuka—before his role on "The Mod Squad" from 1968 to 1973 alongside Clarence Williams III and Peggy Lipton.

In the five-season drama, the three starred as a group of rebellious, social outcasts who agree to work as undercover cops to avoid jail time. The tagline of the show was, "One White, One Black, One Blonde," which Cole poked fun at with his 2009 memoir, "I Played the White Guy."

FILE (1969) Clarence Williams III, Peggy Lipton, Michael Cole.

ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Cole was the last surviving member of the trio.

Lipton — mother of Rashida Jones with ex-husband Quincy Jones — died of colon cancer at the age of 72 in 2004, while Williams passed away in 2021 at 81, also from colon cancer.

After his success with "The Mod Squad," Cole was a fixture on the small screen, guest starring on hits like "Wonder Woman," "The Love Boat," "General Hospital" and "ER."

Cole is survived by his wife of 28 years, Shelley, as well as his children.