Michelle Obama says keeping daughters out of tabloids was ‘nightmare'

Michelle Obama had to take extra care when her kids were becoming adults.

The former first lady of the United States revealed that keeping her and husband Barack Obama's daughters Malia Obama, 26, and Sasha Obama, 23, out of the tabloids during his presidency became especially challenging when they entered their teenage years.

"That was a lot of work," Michelle told Kelly Ripa during an April 29 appearance on SiriusXM's "Let’s Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa," "and it got harder as they got older."

For the 61-year-old, it was normal for Malia and Sasha — who were 10 and 7, respectively, when Barack took office in 2008 — to dive into new experiences as they grew up, but she knew the public might not see it that way.

"They had to drive and they had to go to prom and they were on teams and they traveled to other schools and they had to do college searches, and they went to parties and they had drinks, and they tried out smoking and they did all the things," Michelle recalled, "and every weekend was a nightmare, because we had to work to make sure that them being regular teenagers didn't wind up on Page Six."

Emphasizing that keeping their experimentation out of the spotlight was "a lot of work," she noted that the period required "a lot of intentionality."

"When your kids are under the security of the Secret Service, you almost have to work twice as hard to make their life normal," Michelle continued. "Imagine setting up the first play date or the first time the kids get invited to a play date. The process of having my children at your house meant that an advanced team had to come and question and search your house and ask if you had drugs and guns."

But now that they're independent adults, Michelle has a new mission when it comes to raising her daughters: making sure they can handle the pressure that comes with their dad being a former president.

"We call that the Obama tax for them," she quipped. "You'll have it the rest of your life, but you also have a lot of benefits."

Michelle continued, "I'm trying to make this feel normal to them, because you don't want them to start thinking, number one, they're full of themselves, that any of this is about them and that their job is to go about their lives."

She added of the mindset she wants them to have, "This world is not about you. This is just your dad's job."

