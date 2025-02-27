Blake Lively pays tribute to ‘fiercely loyal' Michelle Trachtenberg after her death

Blake Lively honored her former “Gossip Girl” co-star Michelle Trachtenberg following news of her death.

Trachtenberg, who portrayed Georgina Sparks on the CW show, was found dead at the age of 29 on Feb. 26.

In an Instagram story, Lively reflected on the first day she met Trachtenberg, sharing a photo of the two from “Gossip Girl.”

“She was electricity. You knew when she entered a room because the vibration changed. Everything she did, she did 200%,” Lively wrote, adding that the actor “laughed the fullest at someone’s joke,” faced authority head on when she felt something was wrong, cared deeply about her work and was “proud to be a part of this community and industry as painful as it could be sometimes.”

Blake Lively honors Michelle Trachtenberg after her death. (Instagram story/Blake Lively)

Lively, who starred on the teen drama as Serena van der Woodsen, continued by calling Trachtenberg a “fiercely loyal” friend, brave, “big, bold and distinctly herself.”

The “It Ends With Us” star recalled the “yummy caramel smelling lipgloss” that the late actor wore on set “because she cared about the sweet details.”

“She was a kind person, through and through,” Lively wrote, before noting how time passes and sometimes people take for granted the chance to see old friends.

Lively concluded by sending a message to her followers about holding those you love and have loved dear.

“The world lost a deeply sensitive and good person in Michelle,” she wrote. “May her work and her huge heart be remembered by those who were lucky enough to experience her fire.”

On Feb. 26, a representative for Trachtenberg confirmed her death after police found the actor unconscious and unresponsive in her New York home.

“It is with great sadness to confirm that Michelle Trachtenberg has passed away,” the statement from her rep stated. “The family requests privacy for their loss. There are no further details at this time.”

Actress Michelle Trachtenberg is dead at 39, according to reports.

The former child star is known for her films “Harriet the Spy,” “Ice Princess,” “17 Again” and “Inspector Gadget,” as well as her roles in “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” “House,” and “Six Feet Under.”

Trachtenberg appeared in every season of “Gossip Girl,” for a total of 28 episodes, according to IMDB. She also reprised her role as Georgina in the 2022 reboot.

A number of “Gossip Girl” alums, as well as creators Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage mourned the star on social media.

