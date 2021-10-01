Mick Jagger

Mick Jagger Goes Unnoticed at N.C. Bar the Night Before Concert

On Thursday night, Jagger performed at the Bank of America Stadium as part of the Stones’ "No Filter" tour

Singer Mick Jagger (L) and guitarist Keith Richards
Jeff Hahne/Getty Images

Mick Jagger paid a visit to a local watering hole in Charlotte, North Carolina, Wednesday night and went completely unnoticed.

The night before the 78-year-old rocker took to the stage with the Rolling Stones, Jagger posted a photo of himself sipping a beer outside the Thirsty Beaver Saloon.

The owner of the Saloon confirmed to The Charlotte Observer that Jagger didn't rent out the bar and the people in the background were truly just regular patrons enjoying a night out at one of the most famous dive bars in the area.

The bar didn't get a heads up that he would be dropping by and the bartender didn't pick up on the fact that she was serving the rock legend.

On Thursday night, Jagger performed at the Bank of America Stadium as part of the Stones’ "No Filter" tour.

Their next scheduled tour date is Oct. 4 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

