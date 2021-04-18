Academy of Country Music Awards

Mickey Guyton Will Be First Black Woman to Host Academy of Country Music Awards

The singer has a couple of major goals with her gig on Sunday, including shatter stereotypes and glass ceilings

In this March 9, 2021, file photo, Mickey Guyton performs "Black Like Me" at the 63rd Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center.
After making history as the first Black solo female artist to earn a Grammy nomination in a country music category, Mickey Guyton’s star is about to rise even further.

On Sunday, Guyton will make history again as the first Black woman to host the Academy of Country Music Awards, alongside Keith Urban, airing 8 p.m. Eastern on CBS.

“My hopes are to bring positive light and love and acceptance to this job,” Guyton told NBC News.

Guyton wants to continue to dispel outdated stereotypes and misconceptions by showing other aspiring Black artists that they can “sing country, pursue it and love it, too.”

