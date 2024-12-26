Mila Kunis reveals the ‘worst thing' her kids could say to her

Originally appeared on E! Online

Mila Kunis is dishing out her parenting concerns.

The "That '70s Show" alum got candid about life with her and husband Ashton Kutcher's kids — daughter Wyatt, 10, and son Dimitri, 8 — sharing that because of her Jewish upbringing, food plays a huge role in how she approaches motherhood.

"I have a fear of not having enough food," Kunis told Noa Tishby in a video published Dec. 26 to mark the second night of Hanukkah 2024. "My fear of someone being hungry. Like, the worst thing my kids can say to me is, 'I'm hungry.'"

Especially because, as the 41-year-old noted, "Food fixes everything."

"You're tired? Eat some food. You're cranky? Eat some food," she joked. "A health person's gonna say this is unhealthy and we're doing something wrong, and I understand. I'm working on it. But it is just something that's embedded in me."

Another lesson she learned at a young age? "I was raised with a lot of guilt," the "Bad Moms" actress quipped. "All the time. I mean, superstition and guilt."

But growing up Jewish was an interesting experience for Kunis. As she explained, her family "grew up doing nothing" while living in Ukraine.

"I always knew I was Jewish, but I was told never to talk about it," she said. "I think because I was in a country that didn't allow for religion."

Instead, Kunis was "raised culturally Jewish."

"For me, it's a culture," she noted. "And as I had kids — and my kids very much identify with the religion aspect of it — I'm like, 'OK, I guess we'll do Shabbos and we'll do the candles. There's so much beautiful tradition in it."

And much of the decision to introduce Jewish customs to their children came from Kutcher, 46, who encouraged Kunis to get back in touch with her religion.

"I fell in love with my religion," she said, "because he explained it to me."

In fact, as Tishby and Kunis got ready to light the Hanukkah candles together, they actually called Kutcher to confirm they were lighting the candles in the correct order.

As Tishby joked, "When it doubt about Judaism, call Ashton Kutcher."