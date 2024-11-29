Miley Cyrus calls out mom Tish over controversial pole performance

Originally appeared on E! Online

Miley Cyrus says she can’t be blamed for everything that happened when she used to be young.

And that includes her performance at the 2009 Teen Choice Awards, where she sang “Party in the USA.” The performance was controversial at the time, as then 16-year-old Miley Cyrus danced alongside a metal pole that had been attached to an ice cream cart.

Now, in conversation with her sister Brandi Cyrus, the 32-year-old is setting the record straight on just who made the infamous moment happen — their mother, Tish Cyrus.

“This is going to be no surprise to you,” Miley Cyrus told her sister during their conversation for Spotify’s "Billions Club" series on Nov. 22. “Do you know whose idea that was?”

And when Brandi Cyrus, 37, guessed it was their mom’s, the "Hannah Montana" alum confirmed, “Yup, that was my mom’s idea. So she always lets me take the blame.”

“When I got in trouble the next day,” Miley Cyrus continued, “you know who was nowhere to be found? Tish Cyrus.”

However, the Grammy winner shared that the performance was also a memorable one for her — though not for the reason one might think.

“The thing that I remember most about that performance,” she added, “was it was the first time I ever wore real diamond jewelry on stage.”

And as she turned towards the camera, she then quipped, “So you guys remember a little old ice cream truck, I remember the diamonds.”

But these days, Miley Cyrus isn’t the only member of her family walking down memory lane. In fact, Tish Cyrus — who also shares sons Trace, 35, Braison, 30, and daughter Noah, 24, with ex-husband Billy Ray Cyrus — recently gave an inside look into what it was like for her other children to grow up alongside Miley Cyrus' fame.

And when it comes to Trace, a former member of band Metro Station, Tish Cyrus said it’s always been the best of both worlds.

"He really just told me the other day, 'I've always like, I've never been jealous of Miley,’” she noted on the Nov. 24 episode of "Sibling Revelry with Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson." “‘I've always been grateful for the opportunities I get because of her.'"

And according to the 57-year-old, it’s a common theme among her children.

"I think that my kids have mostly seen it that way," she added. "I'm sure it's hard to be... the Mileys of the world don't come around very often.”

Though Tish Cyrus admitted, "Not everybody gets to go in that way. It's harder because you have to work harder and do things differently and it's just a completely different career path and a way into your career than the way Miley had with Hannah Montana."

The country singer took a walk down memory lane and shared a throwback picture of when Miley Cyrus used to be young on Instagram.