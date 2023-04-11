celebrity couples

Millie Bobby Brown Appears to Announce Engagement to Jake Bongiovi

"Stranger Things" actress Millie Bobby Brown used Taylor Swift lyrics to seemingly announce her engagement to Jake Bongiovi. Take a look at the sweet photo and her diamond ring.

By Jess Cohen | E! News

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

She's loved him three summers now, honey — but now, she wants 'em all.

Millie Bobby Brown is engaged to Jake Bongiovi, she seemingly revealed on Instagram April 11 alongside a black-and-white photo of the couple — as well a gorgeous diamond ring on that finger. The "Stranger Things" actress captioned her post with lyrics to Taylor Swift's song, "Lover," while Bongiovi — the son of singer Jon Bon Jovi — simply wrote, "Forever."

E! News has reached out to Brown's rep for comment and has not heard back.

This relationship update comes two years after Brown, 19, and Bongiovi, 20, first sparked romance rumors while stepping out hand-in-hand in New York City.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Since that time, the duo has shared a glimpse inside their romance via social media. In fact, on New Year's Day, Brown gave a sweet shout-out to Bongiovi on Instagram.

"endlessly in love with the year I've had! grateful for my friends, family, donkey (bernard), my doggies, my puppies teeth, and my partner for life," she wrote. "here's to another year with you and the wonderful people and animals around us let's do it again but better!"

Nov 10, 2022

Millie Bobby Met Boyfriend Jake Bongiovi In An Unexpected Way

Millie Bobby Brown Nov 8, 2022

Millie Bobby Brown Reveals the Pop Star She Wants to Play in a Movie

18 Facts About Millie Bobby Brown

The following month, for Brown's 19th birthday, Bongiovi penned a message to his leading lady.

"Another year around the sun together happy 19th to the girl of my dreams," Bongiovi captioned a series of photos with Brown. "I love you more than words can describe. Everything about you is golden down to the core."

Millie Bobby Brown is back to solving mysteries in "Enola Holmes 2"! The actress told Access Hollywood about how she hopes to inspire young people with the movie and shared how the costume team tweaked her looks to help her crush her action sequences! Plus, Millie told Access Hollywood why she doesn't have a take on how "Stranger Things" should end and reflected on who she was at the start of the series. When asked what she'd have told her younger self pre-Season 1, she said, "I don't know if I needed to hear much. I think I was pretty headstrong and grounded, and I have an amazing family. Your family will always be there for you." "Enola Holmes 2" will be released globally on Netflix on Nov. 4.
Copyright E! Online

This article tagged under:

celebrity couplesCelebrity News
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral Coronavirus Pandemic 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us