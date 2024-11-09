Model Georgina Cooper dead at 46

Originally appeared on E! Online

The modeling world has said goodbye to one of its trailblazers.

British model Georgina Cooper, whose appearance in a Bon Jovi music video at 15 and notable front tooth gap spurred her rise to fame in the ‘90s, has died in Greece, according to her former agent Dean Goodman. She was 46.

“She loved Greece and told me that she was going back with her new husband,” Goodman told The Daily Mail, “but she has tragically died there a fortnight ago.”

Goodman shared that Cooper — who had ultimately retired from modeling to focus on raising her son Sonny — had been dealing with health problems over the past few years.

“Georgina had been unwell during Covid and had developed some health problems and had been in and out of hospital,” he continued. “But she had plans for the future. She had just married and was looking forward to her life. Everybody is devastated. She was a genuine superstar.”

Her cause of death has not been confirmed.

Following news of her passing, Cooper — who was close with fellow models like Kate Moss and worked with famed photographer Corinne Day — was remembered for her powerful presence.

“She was a walk-in and she was so much fun,” Carole White, a former model agency executive, told WWD. “When she was young, she made a lot of money and she had this very edgy streak that was of the time. Everyone found the gap between her teeth quite amazing.”

Model Jade Parfitt also praised Cooper for her friendship and humility.

“She was such a people person, one of those models who just never changed,” Parfitt told the fashion outlet. “She was always 100 percent herself — that drew every single person to her. She never got airs and graces despite her huge success in the industry. Her energy was just infectious. She’s somebody that you always would gravitate towards backstage because you knew you’d have such fun chatting to her.”

