Morgan Wallen is now selling merchandise tied to his abrupt ‘SNL' exit

The country music star, 31, is currently selling hats and T-shirts featuring the phrase “Get me to God’s country" on his official website.

Country music star Morgan Wallen is selling merchandise featuring the phrase “Get me to God’s country” on his official website.
Morgan Wallen is now selling merchandise tied to his controversial exit from "Saturday Night Live" on the show's March 29 episode.

The country music star, 31, who appeared as the show's musical guest alongside host Mikey Madison, made headlines for abruptly walking off the "SNL" stage during the show's final credits rather than mingling with Madison and the show's cast members, as is an "SNL" tradition.

Following his controversial exit, which was captured in a video posted on official “SNL” social media accounts, the "I'm the Problem" singer posted a photo of a small plane in his Instagram story.

“Get me to God’s country," he wrote over the photo.

Country music star Morgan Wallen is selling merchandise featuring the phrase "Get me to God's country" on his official website.
Less than a week later, Wallen’s official website now features baseball caps and T-shirts emblazoned with the phrase “Get me to God’s country” for sale at $45 a piece.

Wallen’s "SNL" walk-off drew strong reactions from viewers with many calling the musician's hasty exit "rude."

Some questioned why the legendary sketch comedy show would invite Wallen — whose long history of controversies and legal troubles includes a previous dust-up with “SNL" brass — to return as its musical guest.

In October 2020, Wallen was cut as the show's musical guest for breaking COVID-19 protocols after videos surfaced of him partying without a mask ahead of his scheduled gig. Wallen apologized to “SNL,” his fans and his team members on social media at the time, saying he had “some growing up to do.”

Wallen was later featured as show's musical guest in December 2020 show and joked about his canceled performance in a sketch. 

Viewers weren't the only ones who took notice of Wallen's unusual behavior at "SNL" last week.

Veteran "SNL" cast member Kenan Thompson told Entertainment Weekly he “definitely saw” when Wallen walked offstage, calling the moment a "pretty visible thing.”

Wallen performed two songs on the March 29 episode of "SNL."
"I don’t know what goes through people’s minds when they decide to do stuff like that. I don’t know if he understood the assignment or not, or if he was really feeling a certain kind of way,” said Thompson who’s been a mainstay on show since 2003.

“I thought maybe he had to go to the potty or something,” Thompson added. “It’s definitely a spike in the norm. We’re so used to everybody just turning around and high-fiving us, everybody’s saying, ‘Good job, good job, good job.’ So when there’s a departure from that, it’s like, ‘Hmm, I wonder what that’s about?’”

Thompson also said he “never met” Wallen during his "SNL" stint and noted that Wallen “seems like a complicated individual."

Saturday Night Live
