Naomi Campbell Shot Her Own Magazine Cover at Home On iPhone

Supermodel Naomi Campbell can add professional photographer to her résumé.

Campbell made history by becoming the first cover star to shoot her own photos for Essence — also the first time in the publication’s 50-year history that a cover was shot entirely on an iPhone.

On the eve of her 50th birthday, @NaomiCampbell covers our 50th Anniversary issue, shot by the icon herself with an iPhone while in isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic. Tap the 🔗 for more on our May/June 2020 issue. #ESSENCE50 https://t.co/JluyvLQwha pic.twitter.com/ZrL7F9ka8M — ESSENCE (@Essence) May 5, 2020

Because of self-quarantining, Campbell also did her own hair, makeup and styling from home.

"While it was a sad reminder for me of all the people in media and production who are not able to work due to the coronavirus, it also brought me hope and encouragement to know that our people and our infrastructures are resilient,” Campbell told Essence.

.@NaomiCampbell did her own hair, own makeup and own styling before turning the lens on herself to do what would become the first-ever ESSENCE magazine cover shot entirely on an iPhone. https://t.co/cEHCWpD7D2 #Essence50 pic.twitter.com/WucByeviI1 — ESSENCE (@Essence) May 5, 2020

The 50th anniversary issue, to be released May 12, is Campbell’s seventh appearance on the cover.

"We are rooted in knowledge and creativity and continue to take back full control of our narratives. We will come out of this stronger than ever,” Campbell, who is 49, said. “Happy Anniversary @Essence magazine. As we both turn the century together."

This story first appeared on Today.com. More stories from Today: