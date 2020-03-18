Cardi B

Meet the DJ Behind Cardi B’s Chart-Topping Coronavirus Hit

DJ iMarkkeyz's remix of Cardi B's video about COVID-19 has become a global phenomenon

Cardi B holding one hand to her ear and another, with a microphone, near her mouth.
Getty Images

While concerts have been canceled in an attempt to stifle the spread of coronavirus, listeners are still finding comfort through music and in particular, the "Coronavirus Remix" — a chart-topping song inspired by a Cardi B video that many are calling an "anthem" for this anxiety-inducing time, according to NBC News.

Never one to shy away from speaking about politics and current events, Cardi B posted a video to Instagram last Wednesday in which she discussed her fear of coronavirus and warned her 60 million followers to take the global pandemic seriously.

“Coronavirus! Coronavirus!" the "Bodak Yellow" singer said at the end of the video. "I’m telling you, s--- is real! S--- is gettin’ real!”

Entertainment News

coronavirus 1 hour ago

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Share Message of Support Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

coronavirus 5 hours ago

Ciara, Russell Wilson Donate a Million Meals for Seattle

These final lines became the fodder for DJ iMarkkeyz's remix.

Read more at NBC News.com.

This article tagged under:

Cardi Bcoronavirus
News Local Coronavirus Pandemic US & World Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader NBC 6 Pride
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us