today show

NBC ‘Today' Show Stars to Perform Live Theatrical Reading

Al Roker, Craig Melvin and Jenna Bush Hager will also be among the dozen NBC News hosts performing

TODAY -- Pictured: Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 --
Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

NBC News is branching out from covering top stories to performing a theatrical reading.

“Today” show hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb will be among the readers of “Murder in Studio One,” planned to be read before an audience on April 27 and released later on a podcast through Audible, Inc.

Al Roker, Craig Melvin and Jenna Bush Hager will also be among the dozen NBC News hosts performing, it was announced on Monday.

They'll read the murder mystery on the afternoon of April 27 at the Minetta Lane Theater in New York. Ticket sales benefit the Boys and Girls Clubs of America, NBC said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Audible has recorded other theatrical performances, starring actors like John Lithgow, Billy Crudup, Alan Cumming, Kate Mulgrew and Carey Mulligan.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

today showHoda KotbSavannah Guthrie
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us