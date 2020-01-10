Neil Peart, Hall of Fame Drummer for Rush, Dead at 67

Neil Peart, the Hall of Fame drummer for the band Rush, died

Tuesday in Santa Monica, where he had lived for the past several years, a

family spokesman confirms.

The cause of death was brain cancer, which he had been battling quietly for three years, according to spokesman Elliot Mintz.

Peart was considered one of the most gifted and electrifying drummers in pop music history, a virtuosic stylist and technical master who inspired a cult following with his dazzling fusions of hard rock and jazz.

He was inducted into the Modern Drummer Hall of Fame in 1983, when he was in his late 30s.

As news of Peart's death spread fans took to social media to express their condolences.

The master will be missed - Neil Peart RIP #RushForever pic.twitter.com/o4Y6chFiB3 — Jack Black (@jackblack) January 10, 2020

We’ve lost a great one far too soon 😞https://t.co/e559BEYv73 — Bonnaroo (@Bonnaroo) January 10, 2020

Rest In Peace Neil Peart. So sad to hear. — Peter Frampton (@peterframpton) January 10, 2020

Sad to hear of Neil Peart passing. RIP. pic.twitter.com/2iMWJq1uoo — Geezer Butler (@geezerbutler) January 10, 2020

