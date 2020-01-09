NAACP Image Awards

Netflix Leads all Nominees for NAACP Image Awards

The awards honoring entertainers and writers of color will be held Feb. 22 in Pasadena, California

Netflix will make its presence felt at the 51st NAACP Image Awards next month.

The streaming giant on Thursday garnered the most nominations with 42, including for Ava DuVernay’s limited series “Whey They See Us” and the Eddie Murphy-led film “Dolemite is My Name.” Thirty of Netflix’s nominations came in television categories and the rest were for its film releases.

The nominees were announced by Marsai Martin, Tichina Arnold, Erica Campbell and Trevor Jackson.

The 15-year-old Martin scored four nominations for her role in the ABC television series “black-ish” and the film “Little,” which made her the youngest executive producer ever.

Lizzo continues her breakthrough dominance with six nominations through her musical success including her major-label debut, “Cuz I Love You.” The singer-rapper will compete for entertainer of year against Regina King, Billy Porter, Angela Bassett and Tyler Perry.

Arnold shouted “We love you girl” after announcing Martin in two categories. She then gave loud cheer after revealing that King is up for entertainer of the year, saying “Yeah, I'm biased.”

“Dolemite is My Name” will compete for best motion picture along with “Harriet,” “Just Mercy” “Queen & Slim” and “Us.” For best film actress, Alfre Woodard, Cynthia Erivo, Jodie Turner-Smith, Lupita Nyong’o and Naomie Harris will vie for the honor.

Murphy will compete against Michael B. Jordan, Chadwick Boseman, Winston Duke and Daniel Kaluuya.

The awards honoring entertainers and writers of color will be held Feb. 22 in Pasadena, California. The show will be televised for the first time on BET.

