NFL Player Patrick Mahomes Proposes to High School Sweetheart

The same day Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes got his Super Bowl ring, he gave his longtime girlfriend an even better one.

Mahomes, 24, proposed to his high school sweetheart, Brittany Lynne Matthews, 25, apparently at Arrowhead Stadium after the Super Bowl ring ceremony on Tuesday.

Matthews shared a photo on her Instagram story that showed what appeared to be one of the suites inside the stadium, filled with candles and flowers, and a glowing sign that said “WILL YOU MARRY ME.”

“This happened today,” Matthews captioned the photo, with a heart and crying emoji.

Mahomes shared a photo of Matthew’s new bling — what appears to be an enormous emerald cut diamond — writing “ring szn” in the caption on his Instagram story.

The two started dating at Whitehouse High School in Texas when Mahomes was a sophomore and Matthews was a junior, the Kansas City Star reported. When they first started dating, Mahomes was still playing safety on the football team and hadn’t yet turned into the standout we know him as today.

Matthews is a talented athlete herself, going on to play soccer at the University of Texas at Tyler and later professionally in Iceland. Her website and Instagram account show she now produces fitness programs.

In July, Mahomes agreed to a historic contract extension with the Kansas City Chiefs after the team won the Super Bowl last year.

Steinberg Sports announced the 10-year, half-billion-dollar deal on Twitter. Mahomes' agreement is worth $503 million, with $477 million in guarantee mechanisms and a no-trade clause.

Mahomes is now "the first half billion-dollar player in sports history," according to the agency.

Mahomes was named the Most Valuable Player following the Chiefs' Super Bowl win in February, the first championship for the team in 50 years. Mahomes, 24, rallied his team in the second half to clinch the win.

The Chiefs picked Mahomes 10th in the 2017 NFL draft, and in 2018 — his first full year as a starter — he went on to be named the league's Most Valuable Player.

Earlier this year, Mahomes told GQ that he and Matthews had quarantined together in their recently purchased home in Dallas, Texas, with their two dogs.

