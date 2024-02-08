Nick Cannon reveals if he sees a future with Mariah Carey 8 years after divorce

Originally appeared on E! Online

Maybe it isn't a wrap on these two after all...

Though Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey divorced eight years ago, some emotions might still be there. In fact, in the wake of Mariah's split with boyfriend Bryan Tanaka and Valentine's Day just around the corner, the 43-year-old is entertaining the prospect of the two getting back together.

"I mean, you gotta ask her!" Cannon joked when E! News' Justin Sylvester posed the question to him. "Let me know what she say!"

And when Sylvester told him that he would, in fact, be talking with the "Endless Love" singer in a couple of weeks, the Nick Cannon's Big Drive star added, "Ask her, text me, we can talk through you. It's Valentines is in the air, you can be the chocolate cupid. Let's do it, I'm with it." (And tune into E! News on Feb. 8 for more with Cannon.)

In December, Tanaka announced that he and Carey had decided to part ways.

"Dear friends and fans," he began a lengthy statement on Instagram. "With mixed emotions, I share this personal update regarding my amicable separation from Mariah Carey after seven extraordinary years together. Our decision to embark on different paths is mutual, and as we navigate these separate journeys, we do so with profound respect and an overwhelming sense of gratitude for the invaluable time we've shared."

Mariah Carey & Nick Cannon: Romance Rewind

The 40-year-old also included a sweet shoutout to Carey's 12-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan, who she shares with Cannon.

"Mariah's dedication to her family and her commitment to her craft have inspired us during our shared journey," Tanaka wrote. "I want to express my love and appreciation for Mariah and her incredible children, whose warmth and kindness have enriched my life in ways words cannot capture."

For his part, Cannon keeps his relationship status on the private side. In addition to his twins with Carey, the Masked Singer host shares is dad to a total of 12 children with mothers Brittany Bell, Abby De La Rosa, Bre Tiesi, LaNisha Cole and Alyssa Scott.

Back in November, on an episode of her show "Selling Sunset," Bre addressed her status with Cannon, with whom she shares 19-month old son Legendary. "I love Nick," she said. "I'm happy with my relationship—however that is—and like, if I date, I date."

Bre added, "I mean, I do what I want to do, but I still would never disrespect Cannon. I just wouldn't. And even his situations and stuff, I've always been nothing but respectful of that. I know people don't get it, and I don't care that people don't get it."