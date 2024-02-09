Nickelodeon stars to detail alleged abuse in new docuseries

Originally appeared on E! Online

Nickelodeon alums are speaking out.

Investigation Discovery (ID) released the trailer for its docuseries "Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV" Feb. 8, which the true crime networks says "uncovers the toxic and dangerous culture behind some of the most iconic children's shows of the late 1990s and early 2000s."

During these decades, Dan Schneider worked on many popular Nickelodeon shows—with him writing for "All That" and creating programs like "The Amanda Show," "Zoey 101," "iCarly" and "Victorious." And while reporter Kate Taylor described him in the trailer as one time being "Nickelodeon's Golden Boy," allegations present his time working with the brand in a different light.

"For 20 years, he shaped children's entertainment and culture," reporter Scaachi Koul explained in the clip. "But that marked one of the darkest chapters."

"Quiet on Set," premiering in March, explores "an insidious environment rife with allegations of abuse, sexism, racism and inappropriate dynamics with underage stars and crew," according to its press release.

ID notes the four-part series includes interviews with former "All That" director Virgil Fabian as well as the sketch comedy show's cast members Giovonnie Samuels, Kyle Sullivan, Bryan Hearne and Katrina Johnson in which they share their behind-the-scenes experiences. "Zoey 101" actress Alexa Nikolas, "Double Dare" host Marc Summers and "The Amanda Show" writers Jenny Kilgen and Christy Stratton are also featured.

"These interviews, woven with archival footage (some of which has never been broadcast), scenes from the shows and social media commentary, will recontextualize many moments within these series that may have seemed silly or off when first aired but now carry a much darker undertone," the release states about the series, "offering a powerful reframing of these beloved shows."

Nickelodeon and Schneider announced in 2018 that they were no longer working together.

In a 2021 interview with The New York Times, Schneider said he never acted inappropriately with people he worked with—stating, "I couldn't, and I wouldn't have the long-term friendships and continued loyalty from so many reputable people if I'd mistreated my actors of any age, especially minors."

Schneider also told the newspaper that if people considered him "difficult," this was because of his "high standards." As he put it, "I'm very willing to defend creative things that I believe in."

"Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV" will premiere over the course of two nights on ID, airing March 17 and then March 18 starting at 9 p.m. EST.

E! News has reached out to Schneider and Nickelodeon for comment but has yet to hear back.

