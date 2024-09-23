‘Octomom' Nadya Suleman reveals she's a grandmother 

Originally appeared on E! Online

"Octomom" has a new title — grandmother.

Nadya Suleman — who is known for giving birth to the first surviving set of octuplets 15 years ago — made the sweet announcement that she became a grandmother after one of her sons welcomed a child.

“Thank you my son and my lovely daughter in law for giving us this beautiful gift!” Suleman, 49, wrote on Instagram Sept. 23. “We are so blessed that she is a new addition to our family! Baby girl you are so very loved and we can’t wait to watch you grow!! 8/30/24.”

Alongside the sweet caption was a photo of the baby’s little foot poking out of a pink blanket. The new grandmother did not share any additional details such as the baby’s name, or which one of her sons welcomed the little addition.

In 2009, Suleman, who now goes by Natalie, welcomed her eight youngest children Noah, Maliyah, Isaiah, Nariyah, Jonah, Makai, Josiah and Jeremiah — through in vitro fertilization after a California specialist implanted 12 embryos.

The octuplets were born through C-section. Suleman is also the mother of Elijah, Amerah, Joshua, Aidan, and twins Calyssa and Caleb.

While Suleman has remained largely out of the spotlight in recent years — with her last interview given in 2018, during which she detailed her struggles in the spotlight at the height of her fame — she often takes to social media to celebrate her children’s birthdays.

In fact, in August Suleman penned a sweet tribute to her son Joshua with a series of sweet throwback pics.

“Dear Joshua, I am so proud of the man you are becoming. You are smart, funny, hard working, loyal humble and now a devoted husband and soon to be father,” she wrote at the time. “you have overcoming seemingly impossible obstacles this year, and have come out the other side stronger and more resilient.”

She continued, “Words cannot express how much I love and respect you. May God continue to protect and bless you abundantly. Happy 21st birthday, my third born ‘baby.’ I love you. P.s. Maybe one day you’ll allow me to actually share an updated picture.”

Suleman also gave a look at her teenage kids in July, as she celebrated her birthday.

“Thank you kids for making my birthday yesterday so special,” she wrote on July 12 over a photo carousel that included a video of her youngest kids singing to her. “I love you all.”

