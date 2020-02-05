Academy Awards

Tom Hanks, Chris Rock Added to Oscars Presenters

tlmd_t_oscar_tom_hanks
Getty Images

Tom Hanks, Chris Rock and Taika Waititi are some of the presenters who will take the Oscars stage at the Dolby Theatre during Sunday’s ceremony.

Producers Lynette Howell Taylor and Stephanie Allain announced Wednesday the final slate of actors who signed up to present awards on the ABC broadcast along with Jane Fonda, Oscar Isaac and Natalie Portman.

Other names in the overall lineup include Mahershala Ali, Will Ferrell, Keanu Reeves, Regina King, Salma Hayek, Gal Gadot, Spike Lee and Sigourney Weaver.

Entertainment News

1 hour ago

Prince Charles Names Katy Perry Ambassador of British Asian Charity, Drawing Backlash

American literature 2 hours ago

Where Things Stand on the ‘American Dirt’ Book Controversy

The producers said in a statement that they are grateful to have a dynamic group of presenters for an exciting show.

The 92nd Academy Awards will be televised live on ABC Sunday starting at 8 p.m. ET.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Academy AwardsTom HanksChris Rock
News Local US & World Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader NBC 6 Pride TV Listings
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us