Oprah After Trending on Twitter: I ‘Haven’t Been Raided, or Arrested’

Oprah Winfrey denied that she had been arrested or raided after she became one of Twitter’s top trending topics Tuesday night, NBC News reports.

"Just got a phone call that my name is trending. And being trolled for some awful FAKE thing. It’s NOT TRUE. Haven’t been raided, or arrested," the celebrity host and lifestyle mogul tweeted late Tuesday. "Just sanitizing and self distancing with the rest of the world. Stay safe everybody."

Just got a phone call that my name is trending. And being trolled for some awful FAKE thing. It’s NOT TRUE. Haven’t been raided, or arrested. Just sanitizing and self distancing with the rest of the world. Stay safe everybody.🙏🏾 — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) March 18, 2020

Earlier in the night, “Oprah” and “OPRAH DID WHAT” were among the platform’s top trending topics.

