Oprah's Favorite Things 2020 Is Here — and We Want Everything on the List

While we've been compiling gift guides for nearly every kind of person that might be on your list this year, this guide is full of items with a special seal of approval. Oprah's Favorite Things 2020 have finally been announced, and it is one of her best curations yet.

The queen of gifting has picked items across categories like fashion and home essentials that are on trend for the season and ones you'll want to grab before it's too late. Her selection includes gifts from a range of Black-owned businesses and brands that are perfect for gifting to friends, family and even pets.

Whether you're in search of stocking stuffers or want to snag a little something for yourself this holiday season, you're bound to find a great pick on Oprah's latest list.

Here are a few of our favorite standouts from Oprah's Favorite Things 2020.

Bestselling Oprah's Favorite Things 2020

With a supportive waistband and figure-flattering high-waist fit, these leggings were made for intense workouts or for lounging on the couch. Iconi, which stands for "I Can Overcome, Nothing's Impossible!" is a woman- and veteran-owned business, and also donates 10% of their earnings to nonprofit organizations.

Slippers are the new footwear of choice, so why not spend your days in a comfortable, Oprah-approved pair? This pair comes in three different colorways and can be worn as both an indoor and outdoor slipper thanks to its durable soles.

Whether you're whipping up a hearty dinner or simply want to serve a meal in a pot that is pretty enough to grace the dining room table, this cast-iron Dutch oven from Ayesha Curry's cookware line might be worth adding to your cart. Not only can it withstand high temperatures, but the special design helps to retain moisture so you can serve mouthwatering dishes.

Oprah's Favorite Things 2020

It's no secret that Oprah loves truffles, so this gourmet set was hard to resist. It features a bottle of black truffle Sriracha and black truffle ranch that are packed with so much flavor, you'll want to put on everything you eat.

Even if you won't be traveling this holiday season, this blanket is perfect for snuggling up on the couch with as the days get colder. The set includes storage bags for both the blanket and the matching eye mask that are lined with soft fabric. You won't ever want to take off!

This holiday set of lipsticks includes three shades that are meant to complement a range of skin tones. The vegan and cruelty-free formulas are made with moisturizing ingredients that are meant to keep your lips hydrated and full of color all day long. Oprah called out the "Nude LaLa" shade, saying that she'll be wearing it daily.

A three-in-one set, this trio includes two sets of huggies and one pair of dangle studs to complete any of your holiday looks this year. Each set is hypoallergenic and feature dainty natural freshwater pearls, making them perfect for gifting to others (or yourself).

This paint-by-numbers kit includes everything you'll need to create a work of art worthy of the Louvre, including brushes, paint, canvas and even a water cup to keep your brushes clean. Whether you want to find a new hobby or simply de-stress by painting, you won't need artistic skills to create a masterpiece.

Stylish but simple enough for everyday wear, this faux leather bag was made to go with any outfit. It is available in four colors, including dark olive, navy, tan and cream and features two sets of strap for easy transport. Oprah is calling it the new "it" bag.

This lounger was made for living in and can be worn just about anywhere. Pair it with leggings for days at home or throw on jeans when you need to make a quick run to the store and don't want to sacrifice comfort for style.

While these books are geared toward children, they hold a valuable lesson for everyone. The series, entitled "A Kids Book About..." contains different volumes by different authors, that make topics such as mental health and social justice easy to grasp for children as young as 5.

Matching family pajamas are a must-have for the holiday season this year, and Oprah is loving this set that is "perfect for a Christmas morning photo op." The cozy cotton fabric is one the entire crew will want to wear all season long.

Corkcicle is known for its array of wine accessories, but its sleek insulated coffee mugs shouldn't be forgotten about! It's available in six different designs, including a "Fairisle Red" style that is meant for sipping hot cocoa, coffee and other toasty sips. It also keeps your drinks warm for up to three hours.

If you prefer to just keep the essentials at hand, this lightweight crossbody is the perfect companion. You can choose from 10 different colors that you can work into your wardrobe that are all crafted from vegan leather and large enough to store your phone, wallet, keys and other daily must-haves.

This stylish coat is water-resistant and can keep you warm, but can also be worn over other warm layers to keep you toasty as the temperatures drop. The best part? You can pack it into a travel pouch to keep in your car, or stow away in your closet as the seasons change.

Zach & Zoe Sweet Bee Farm is a family-owned business based in Hunterdon County, NJ, that believes in natural flavor. The honeys are unfiltered and packed with minerals and naturally-occurring vitamins that are meant to provide nutrition and flavor.

Kiss hat hair goodbye with this satin-lined beanie! It's designed for all hair types and is meant to lock in moisture to protect your locks from cold weather. Not only does the satin inside help prevent breakage, but it also helps to keep frizz at a minimum so you can feel confident after pulling your hat off without having to perform any touch ups.

Oprah's been a fan of this brand for years, and now this footcare bundle for smooth feet is gracing her list. It includes a foot cream, dry buffer and cotton socks that can last for up to 30 uses.

This set of artisanal coffees is sustainably and ethically sourced from Ethiopia, Burundi, Colombia and Sumatra and then roasted in Oakland, CA. The set is perfect for gifting to the coffee lover in your life, but we don't blame you if you want to enjoy these perfected roasts yourself.

The list wouldn't be complete without a delectable treat. From Detroit-based Lush Yummies Pie Co., this peach cobbler is packed with flavor and fresh peaches. You'll want to seal off Thanksgiving or Christmas dinner with this dessert after popping it in the oven.

For the fried taste but with less oils and fat, Oprah is a fan of this air fryer from Yedi. It includes 11 accessories to help make everything from dehydrated fruit to pork tenderloins and even boasts a rotisserie option that's perfect for kebabs too.

