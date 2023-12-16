entertainment news

Original AC/DC drummer Colin Burgess dies, rock band announces

“He was our first drummer and a very respected musician. Happy memories, rock in peace Colin,” the band said in a tribute

AC/DC album cover
Josh Cheuse/Columbia Records via AP

Colin Burgess, the original drummer of iconic rock band AC/DC, has died, the group announced Saturday. He was 77.

"Very sad to hear of the passing of Colin Burgess. He was our first drummer and a very respected musician. Happy memories, rock in peace Colin," the band said in a tribute on social media.

A cause of death was not immediately provided.

Burgess was a native of Australia and was among the first group of band members along with lead vocalist Dave Evans, Angus Young, Larry Van Kriedt and Malcom Young, according to Deadline. He played on the band’s debut single, "Can I Sit Next To You, Girl?"

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Read full story on NBCNews.com here.

This article tagged under:

entertainment news
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us