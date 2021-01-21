Orlando Bloom Shares His Tearful Reaction to Katy Perry's Inauguration Night Performance

Orlando Bloom is "one proud partner" after watching Katy Perry's Inauguration performance.

On the evening of Jan. 20, the singer performed her hit 2010 song "Firework" during the Celebrating America special, which was hosted by Tom Hanks. The Smile star, dressed in all white, sang the powerful ballad with fireworks shooting into the night sky.

After watching the performance, Bloom--who shares daughter Daisy Dove with the singer--took to Instagram to share his thoughts of the momentous experience.

"One day our little girl will grow up and see her mother play her part in a moment in history that we hope will heal, we hope will unite, we hope, we love," he wrote in the caption. "One proud partner here with a tear of joy."

Katy and the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star welcomed their first child together, Daisy, back in August. Orlando also shares 10-year-old Flynn Christopher with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris' 2021 Inauguration in Photos

The happy couple announced Daisy Dove's--affectionately called "DDB" by her parents--arrival on the UNICEF website. Both Katy and Orlando are Goodwill Ambassadors.

"We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter," began the statement. "But we know we're the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes."

The statement continued, "Since COVID-19, many more newborn lives are at risk because of a greater lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever."