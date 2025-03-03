Oscars 2025: What Conan O'Brien gifted seat fillers and celebs

Originally appeared on E! Online

Conan O’Brien should win gold for his kindness.

As audience members watched the comedian host the 2025 Oscars March 2, they weren’t just treated to his hilarious monologue. In fact, celebrities and staff alike were treated to a snack box underneath their seat along with a funny note.

“Dear Star/Seat filler, I hope you enjoy these complimentary snacks,” the letter read, as seen in a photo obtained by E! News. He also quipped, “I tried my best to include a gummy but Disney said that was a ‘hard pass.’ Have a great night, Conan.”

In addition to the note (that also had a cute cartoon drawing of Conan), the box contained a bottle of water and a pretzel, according to one user on X (formerly Twitter). (Click here to see the full list of 2025 Oscar winners.)

But the sweet gift from O’Brien—whose gift of food during the ceremony is reminiscent of Ellen DeGeneres in 2014 when she provided audience members with delivery pizza—wasn’t the only treat that made the crowd smile. In fact, his opening monologue was packed with laughs, many at the expense of nominees, including Karla Sofía Gascón, whose past tweets caused controversy ahead of the awards ceremony.

"Loved Anora, I really did," he said from stage. “And FYI, Anora used the F-word 479 times. Only three more than Karla Sofía Gascón's publicist." Miming an outraged rep, he exclaimed, "'You tweeted what?!'"

He continued, "Karla Sofía Gascón is here tonight. Karla, if you are going to tweet about the Oscars, remember, my name is Jimmy Kimmel."

O’Brien also turned his attention to A Complete Unknown’s Timothée Chalamet, who donned a yellow suit as he sat next to girlfriend Kylie Jenner. (Click here to see all of the 2025 Oscars red carpet fashion.)

"Bob Dylan wanted to be here tonight," O'Brien said, "but not that badly."

