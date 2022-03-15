‘Outlander' Star Sam Heughan Just Reignited the Hollywood Chris Debate

"Outlander" star Sam Heughan has entered the chat. Let us briefly travel back in time to October 2020 when screenwriter Amy Berg got Twitter buzzing when she shared headshots of Chris Evans, Chris Pine, Chris Pratt and Chris Hemsworth, simply captioning her post, "One has to go."

One has to go. pic.twitter.com/HUWnbQOA43 — Amy Berg (@bergopolis) October 17, 2020

Shortly after Berg shared her now-viral quick questionnaire, hundreds of fans weighed in on who was the ultimate Chris -- and for Heughan, even almost two years later, his answer is a no-brainer.

When InStyle asked him to name his "favorite" Hollywood Chris the actor simply replied, "Christina Aguilera." Name-dropping the Grammy winner was a pretty good move, as it allowed him to sidestep the ongoing debate. When the question was first posted to Twitter, a majority of online users voted for Chris Pratt to be the "one to go."

"Y'all know the answer is always Pratt," one person tweeted, with someone else chiming in, "Pratt can suck it."

However, all the talk from the naysayers against the Pratt pack led his Marvel co-stars Mark Ruffalo and Robert Downey Jr. to get into superhero mode in his defense.

"You all, @prattprattpratt is as solid a man there is," Ruffalo tweeted in October 2020. "I know him personally, and instead of casting aspersions, look at how he lives his life." Referring some the criticism from some users about his political beliefs, he added, "He is just not overtly political as a rule."

That very same day, Downey Jr. also penned an open letter of support on Instagram. "What a world... The 'sinless' are casting stones at my brother, Chris Pratt," he captioned a photo of the two on set. "A real Christian who lives by principle, has never demonstrated anything but positivity and gratitude."

As for Pratt himself, the actor seemed to take all the Chris-comparison talk in stride.

In fact, that December, while boasting about his success in a charity fantasy football league, he seemed to put the chatter to bed once and for all.

"I snuck two very, very close victories off, the most recent off Chris Evans," the actor said in an Instagram video. "He had beat Chris Hemsworth last week, so I guess we can finally put an end to that debate of, Who's the better Chris?"

Pratt jokingly admitted, "It's one of them," adding, "I do have them in body-fat content, though. So, I am more buoyant. Take that, gang."