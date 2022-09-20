Paris Hilton ‘Desperate' to Find Missing Dog Diamond Baby

Paris Hilton is hoping to find her missing furry friend. The 41-year-old revealed to fans on social media that she is searching for her beloved dog, Diamond Baby, who went missing last week.

"This is so incredibly hard for me to post because I've been at a loss of words," she captioned a Sept. 19 Instagram post. Sharing that her pup went missing last Wednesday, she continued, "I was at a photoshoot and we're moving houses and one of the movers must have left a door open. My family and friends have been helping me search high and low throughout my entire neighborhood and have gone door to door, but we still haven't found her."

"We have hired a pet detective, a dog whisperer, a pet psychic and looking into dog-finding drones now," she continued. "I'm doing everything in my power to get her back."

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Stars Who Adopted Pets

As Paris explained, not knowing where her pup is currently has been nothing short of heartbreaking.

"Anyone who has ever loved a pet and lost a pet will understand this pain that I'm feeling," she wrote. "My heart is broken I have been in tears, so sad and depressed. I feel like part of me is missing and nothing is the same without her here. Diamond Baby is my everything, truly like a daughter to me. We were inseparable, she was my best friend and always by my side."

Paris continued, "I've been scared to put out an APB to the public for her because people can be cruel and I worry about her safety but I'm desperate and the more time that passes, the farther away I feel from the chances are of me getting her back."

The Paris in Love star concluded her post by including an email address people can submit any and all tips to. "There will be a big reward for her return and NO questions asked," she added. "Please, please, please email if you know ANYTHING and please keep an eye out for my baby."