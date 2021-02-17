Paris Hilton Is Engaged to Carter Reum

The stars have aligned for Paris Hilton and boyfriend Carter Reum.

On Feb. 17, the star's 40th birthday, she confirmed she's engaged to her boyfriend of just over a year. "This past year with COVID has accelerated so many things. As someone who traveled constantly, I had a chance to stay home and reevaluate what was important to me. My relationship and the time I spent with Carter was a gift," Paris told People. "I'm excited for our next chapter."

According to the outlet, the couple got engaged on Feb. 13 while on a private island celebrating her birthday.

Since the multi-hyphenated businesswoman went public with the savvy entrepreneur back in January 2020, the two have been inseparable. They debuted their relationship at the InStyle and Warner Bros. party following the 2020 Golden Globes.

A source told E! News at the time, "Paris was with Carter Reum last night. He is a tech startup entrepreneur and investor and is in the Gwyneth Paltrow circle of friends. He is known in Hollywood. They have been seeing each other for a little over a month."

Although multiples sources shared that the two "are very happy together," there was no question about the international singer-DJ's feeling for Carter as she is not shy about gushing over her man.

As fans of the #Sliving queen may recall, they have adorably celebrated each month of their whirlwind relationship with a heartfelt Instagram post.

Paris Hilton & Carter Reum: Romance Rewind

In April, the "Stars Are Blind" artist wrote, "Happy Anniversary my love. My favorite thing to do is make memories with you. Your kisses are magical. I love being yours and knowing you're mine."

Paris has also referred to Carter as her home and her missing piece in her monthly love letters on Instagram.

"When we first met, I had no idea of the amazing journey I was about to embark on," she wrote in an August Instagram caption. "My life was always empty, like I was missing something. But when I met you, I knew you were the one. You've filled my heart with so much love. I believe that everything happens for a reason because everything in my life, all the good and the bad, has led me right to you."

By the time October rolled around, fans of the attractive couple suspected Carter had already popped the big question. What really made the rumor mill spin was an Instagram caption from Paris where she wrote, "And they lived happily ever after" along with a photo of the pair staring lovingly at each other in front of a Disneyland backdrop. (It is the happiest place on Earth, after all).

But alas, the duo continued on their love affair, jet setting around the world per usual. Paris style.

In December, the "Simple Life" star wrote a tear-jerking one-year anniversary tribute to her man that could cause envy even amongst the happiest of couples.

"Happy 1 year Anniversary my love! I love that we celebrate our love every month," the touching caption began. "I can't believe it's only been a year. It feels like I've been with you a lifetime! I have never felt so close to another person in my life. And that's because you're the first one who tore down the walls I built around my heart and opened up my heart in a way that I didn't know was possible."

The "This is Paris" creator continued, "I truly believe that we were custom-made for each other and meant to be. Nothing in my life has ever felt so right or so perfect! Every day I feel like I'm in a dream. There's no one I'd rather spend forever with. I've heard of twin flames before but I never believed in them till you."

Paris goes on to name Carter her best friend, other half and partner for life.

"I can't wait for our future and a lifetime of love and adventures," she gushed. "Because no matter what happens in life, I will always be happy, feel safe and at home in your arms and by your side forever."