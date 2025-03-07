Pete Davidson gives SNL's Colin Jost $20,000 gift after feud rumors

Originally appeared on E! Online

Here's a weekend update on Pete Davidson and Colin Jost's friendship.

After shutting down rumors of a feud in January, Davidson gifted his former Saturday Night Live costar—and fellow Staten Island native—a $20,000 watch from Cartier, a source close to the situation confirmed to E! News.

Of course, that price tag is nothing compared to the $280,100 the two—along with The Stand comedy club founder Paul Italia—dropped on a decommissioned New York ferry boat in 2022.

"It's the biggest one, it's like a 5,000-seater," Davidson shared during a January appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "Initially, they were going to turn it into scrap—and me and Colin were like, 'That sucks. We rode on that ferry.'"

They placed a successful bid on the watercraft with plans to convert it into an entertainment venue. However, Jost has called it the "dumbest and least thought-through purchase" in the years since the purchase.

So, what's happening with the boat now?

"Give us a second," Davidson quipped to Jimmy Fallon, before quashing rumors of a feud with the Weekend Update anchor. "I talked to Colin last week and we have tons of stuff going on with it."

The 31-year-old added, "We have a really extensive plan and we're a lot closer than people seem to think."

Davidson's latest pricey present to Jost, 42, also comes amid a new personal chapter following his 2023 rehab stint. In addition to focusing on his sobriety, the Bupkis star is moving forward in creating what he called a "clean slate," including having most of his 200 tattoos removed.

"I made a lot of those decisions before rehab," he explained to Late Night host Seth Meyers in February, "so I have the dumbest tattoos. I got a collection of cartoons smoking blunts."

Noting that he regrets "all of them," Davidson said, "When I'm 40, it'll all be gone."

"If it's black and white, it's a little easier," he added. "But if it's a color tattoo, it takes forever."

E! News has reached out to reps for Jost and Davidson but hasn’t received a comment.

