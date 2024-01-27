Pharrell Williams announces LEGO movie about his life

Pharrell Williams is happy to be partnering with LEGO.

The music artist and producer took to Instagram Friday to announce that he will be joining Batman and Ninjago in having an animated LEGO movie made about him.

"Who would’ve thought that playing with LEGO bricks as a kid would evolve into a movie about my life. It’s proof that you can do it too…" Williams wrote for his post, which featured a movie poster for the new film, titled "Piece by Piece."

The upcoming movie, set to be released in the U.S. on Oct. 11, 2024, is directed and produced by Morgan Neville, who won an Academy Award for his documentary, "20 Feet from Stardom," in 2014, according to a press release put out by Focus Features.

Neville said Williams approached him five years ago with the unique idea to make his life into a LEGO movie.

"It was one of those rare moments where I knew in a second that this was a journey I wanted to go on," Neville said according to the press release.

It's unclear what aspects of Williams' life will be focused on in the movie, but the "Get Lucky" singer grew up in Virginia before becoming one a highly successful music producer and artist.

Williams has also become a leader in fashion. The former "The Voice" judge was named Louis Vuitton's Men's Creative Director in 2023, and his first collection will debut in June 2024 during Men's Fashion Week in Paris.

(Focus Features is also part of the NBCUniversal family.)