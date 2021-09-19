PHOTOS: See the Best Looks from the 2021 Emmy Awards Red Carpet

Here are some of the best red carpet looks from the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards

18 photos
1/18
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 19: Yara Shahidi attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)
2/18
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 19: Cynthia Erivo attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)
3/18
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 19: Michelle Visage, RuPaul (2nd L) and Symone attend the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)
4/18
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 19: Catherine Zeta-Jones attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)
5/18
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 19: Beth Behrs attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)
6/18
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 19: Kaley Cuoco attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)
7/18
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 19: Angela Bassett attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)
8/18
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 19: Sarah Paulson attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)
9/18
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 19: Tracee Ellis Ross attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)
10/18
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 19: Samira Wiley attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)
11/18
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 19: Lauren Ashley Smith attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)
12/18
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 19: Kerry Washington attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)
13/18
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 19: Annie Murphy attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)
14/18
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 19: Taraji P. Henson attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)
15/18
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 19: Mindy Kaling attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)
16/18
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 19: America Ferrera attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)
17/18
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 19: Jurnee Smollett attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)
18/18
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 19: Madeline Brewer attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

This article tagged under:

2021 emmy awards

