Photos: 2022 Emmys Red Carpet Looks

See all of your favorite celebs flaunt their outfits on the red carpet at the 74th Emmy Awards. The 2022 Emmys are being held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Calif. on Monday, Sept. 12. Tune in tonight at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT to see who takes home the awards.

12 photos
1/12
CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images
US actress Natasha Rothwell arrives for the 74th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, on September 12, 2022.
2/12
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Laverne Cox attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
3/12
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Tim Kash attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
4/12
Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images
(L-R) James Atkinson and Jane Becker attend the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
5/12
Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images
(L-R) Ballard C. Boyd and Kelsey Boyd attend the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
6/12
Christopher Polk/NBC via Getty Images
74th ANNUAL PRIMETIME EMMY AWARDS — Pictured: Zuri Hall arrives to the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022.
7/12
Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images
74th ANNUAL PRIMETIME EMMY AWARDS — Pictured: Shonda Rhimes arrives to the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022.
8/12
Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images
(L-R) Jeff Waite and Liz Phang arrive to the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022.
9/12
Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images
(L-R) Hiro Murai and Emma Barrie attend the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
10/12
Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images
Mark Indelicato attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
11/12
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
(L-R) Patrick Schumacker, Brittani Nichols, and Justin Halpern attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
12/12
Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images
Sammi Hanratty arrives to the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022.

This article tagged under:

EmmysfashionEmmy Awardsaward show

More Photo Galleries

Public to Pay Last Respects as UK, World Mourns Elizabeth II
Public to Pay Last Respects as UK, World Mourns Elizabeth II
King Charles III: A Life in Photos
King Charles III: A Life in Photos
Spike Lee, Anna Wintour, Mike Tyson and More: The Stars Watching Serena Williams at Her Last US Open
Spike Lee, Anna Wintour, Mike Tyson and More: The Stars Watching Serena Williams at Her Last US Open
Photos: Remembering Hurricane Andrew 30 Years Later
Photos: Remembering Hurricane Andrew 30 Years Later
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral LX News 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us